Bhubaneswar: Results of Plus-2 Arts and Vocational courses announced at the CHSE office . This year, 213432 students had appeared in the annual Plus-2 Arts examination. Pass percentage stood at 82.10% says CHSE .

177 students have secured 90% and above marks. 100 per cent result in 28 Higher Secondary Schools. Khordha records highest pass percentage, Nabarangpur district is at bottom in terms of pass% says CHSE.