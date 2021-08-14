Odisha Chief Secretary visited major development projects in and around Cuttack city

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited the major development projects in and around Cuttack city today. He visited the

Kathjori river front, proposed sites for theme park and Gandhi interpretation

center, proposed land for development of hospitality sector in Nuapatana, the river

dredging and land reclamation site near Birupa river barrage, and widening of

Taladanda canal road. Sri Mahapatra examined the potential of further

development in these areas with ground level inputs, and, gave necessary directions to

district administration and officers of Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Cuttack Collector Sri Bhabani Shankar Chaini, Municipal Commissioner Smt Ananya

Dash, Project Director Ambar Kara along with senior officers from the departments of Roads and Buildings and Water Resources presented the ground level data during the visit.