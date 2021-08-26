Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra vists Puri and reviews development projects

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohaptra and a team of officials today visited Puri and reviewed the various developmental projects alongwith Shree Setu Project, the parking project of Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Center and also took note of the Covid protocals being observed at Srimadir during public darshans.

Besides, Mohaptra also visted Swargadwara and looked forward to the arrangements related to funeral services at Swargadwara and other arrangements as well as directed the collectors and district administration to take necessary steps in this regard.

Further, Chief Secretary chaired a meeting with the newly formed Srimandir management committee and also scheduled and discussed various time durations for the developmental projects.