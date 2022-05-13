Odisha :Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra visited Sundargarh district and inspected the progress of various development projects

Bhubaneswar :Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra visited Sundargarh district and inspected the progress of various development projects. Mr. Mohapatra visited the barrage under construction at Kopsinga and toured Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital.

During the visit, Mr. Mohapatra inspected the integrated traffic management system implemented in Sundergarh district for road safety. Mr Mohapatra said the system would help reduce crime and road accidents.

Cameras have been set up at various places on the road from Vasma Chowk on State Highway 10 to Bedbyas Chowk and Bedbyas Chowk on National Highway 163 to Birmitrapur to control the speed of vehicles. The Chief Secretary sat in the control room and command center in Sundargarh and inspected the situation.