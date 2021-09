Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena visited the Ekamra Haat( Art and Craft Market) today for reviewing the ground level progress of the renovation works there.

Besides, Chief Secretary directed to develop the haat as a center for year round activities in the sector of handloom, handicraft and Odishan dance along with food & cuisine.