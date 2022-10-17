Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on ‘One to One Meeting’ with potential investors at Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar : After successful Curtain Raiser Investor Meets of Hon’ble CM at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on the eve of ensuing Make in Odisha Conclave-2022, Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra is now on ‘One to One Meeting’ with potential investors at Hyderabad.

Mohapatra had interacted with 13 potential investors this evening. They are mainly from the sectors like food processing, metal downstream, renewable energy, healthcare, textiles, plastics, construction and Start up technologies.

Mahapatra apprised them about various facilitating policies, Governmental subsidies, institutional arrangements ranging from online submission of investment proposal to single window clearance and ease of doing business policies of Odisha.