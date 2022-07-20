OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directs expedite construction of Angul City bypass road of NHAI

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Realising the public inconvenience caused by bad condition of NH-55, particularly from Banarpala to Angul City, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Ch Mahapatra called for a high level meeting between NHAI and Senior officers of the State.

Reviewing the ground level situation appraised by @angul_dm over VC Sri Mahapatra directed NHAI officers to start the repair works soon on war footing. He directed to keep the road in good condition for smooth movement of the traffic.

Chief Secretary also directed to expedite construction of Angul City bypass road of #NHAI. CGM, NHAI present in the meeting assured that repair and maintenance works would start soon.

