Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directs Collectors to vaccinate people of 18-59 age groups on campaign mode

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday reviewed the COVID situation in a high level meeting held in hybrid mode from Lokseba Bhawan and taking a district-wise review, CS directed Collectors and concerned departments to remain extremely vigilant and vaccinate people of 18-59 age groups on campaign mode.

Besides, also directed to intensify the awareness and enforcement activities like wearing of masks, avoiding the crowd, and maintenance of physical distance. While, he also directed the Collector and Municipal Commissioners of all ULBs to spread information about location of vaccination center, call center and help center number, and facilities for treatment.

Further, medical colleges and the district admins were asked to have separate COVID wards. They were also directed to be in all readiness for enhancing number of beds as per requirement, he added.