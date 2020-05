Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, SRC & senior bureaucrats review cyclone preparedness with collectors of coastal districts at state emergency office . Over 104000 people have been evacuated to safe shelters so far in coastal districts like Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore & Bhadrak.

Around 1 lakh people will be evacuated by tomorrow morning. Food and drinking water are being provided to evacuees at the cyclone shelters informed Chief Secretary.

