Odisha Chief Secretary says, be alert for the next few days as it is crucial for Covid management

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that restrictions in this 3rd wave have been devised to protect livelihoods there has been no general Lockdown or Shutdown and due to everyone’s cooperation, we have been able to tackle the spread so far, here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary, however, said compared to previous Covid-19 waves, hospitalization and ICU requirement is lower in the third wave.

“Only 10% hospital beds are occupied, but that does not warrant any form of laxity. Odisha is reporting 10,000+ cases over the last 7 days. The numbers will go up if we do not adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour,” the Chief Secretary said.