Odisha :Chief Secretary reviews progress of Rourkela Hockey Stadium

Bhubaneswar :In a major development, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today visited Rourkela to review the progress of work on the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) Campus and other development projects also2 directed the departmental officials to review the progress of the hockey stadium and complete the construction work as soon as possible.

Upon reaching Rourkela, the team first reviewed the progress of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) Campus and said the roads connecting to the stadium are also being developed. The gallery of the main stadium and the stadium for the practice of the players is in progress. There are also plans to hold practice matches before the World Cup.

Special arrangements are being made to accommodate 200 hockey players on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus. Efforts will soon be made to prevent crime by installing CCTV cameras in various places in Rourkela.

This sports facility is going to be India’s largest hockey stadium. Astro Turf will be laid at the stadium as per the standards of International Hockey Federation. The stadium will have a spectator capacity of over 20,000. Practice turfs, advanced fitness centre and floodlights for night time matches have been provisioned at the stadium.