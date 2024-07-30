Odisha Chief Secretary reviewed the water level of reservoirs, water flow situation in various rivers and precautionary measures in the state due to low pressure rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Mr. Manoj Ahuja today reviewed the water level of reservoirs, water flow situation in various rivers and precautionary measures in the state due to low pressure rainfall. In the meeting, the water storage capacity of various large and medium water reservoirs, including Hirakud and Rengali reservoirs, and the current water level status were studied. The Chief Administrative Secretary was informed in the meeting that flood and storm shelters are being monitored and the District Emergency Response Team is ready. Officers and employees in the concerned districts have been advised not to take leave due to the effects of heavy rains.