Odisha Chief Secretary Mr. Manoj Ahuja chaired a secretarial meeting this morning at Lok Seva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Mr. Manoj Ahuja chaired a secretarial meeting this morning at Lok Seva Bhawan. The meeting discussed the upcoming general budget outline in Odisha. Along with this, the 9th general council meeting of the NITI Aayog to be held in New Delhi on 27th of this month and the 4th national chief executive secretaries’ conference to be held in November 2024 discussed the agenda of the state in the context of “Developed India @2047”.

The meeting discussed various issues such as hunger-free society, good health, quality education, gender equality, clean drinking water, integrated irrigation, taking programs in view of climate change. Chief Secretary Mr. Ahuja emphasized on the preparation and implementation of 5-year plans and programs, 100 years of independent Odisha in 2036, and 100 years of independence in 2047 to discuss with partners and experts how to approach development.