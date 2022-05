Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra inaugurates the Annual function of Finance Department Cultural Association at Rabindra Mandap on Friday and appreciated the economic reforms implemented by the state Finance Department.

Besides, Chief secretary also said that Odisha is one of the leading states in the country to implement innovative reforms in the finance sectors.The reforms have yielded positive results in bringing accelerated socio-economic developments across the state.