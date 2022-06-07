Odisha : Chief Secretary emphasizes on enhancing production of vegetables and fruits for meeting the internal market demand

Bhubaneswar :Chief Secretary has emphasized on enhancing production of vegetables and fruits for meeting the internal market demand. Pesiding over State Level Sanctioning Committee on Micro Irrigation, he directed to make a detail study on production and requirement of the fruit & vegetable.

Chief Secretary asked the dept of horticulture to enhance production of these crops through definite action plan and popularization of micro irrigation. The dept was also asked to work at tandem with

@OdishaWater for intensifying micro-irrigation interventions.