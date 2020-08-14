Odisha Chief Secretary emphasized on Process Reengineering and Expeditious Statutory Clearances

Directorate asked to develop online Monitoring system in line with i-3MS

Bhubaneswar: In another step toward implementation of 5T framework, organized quarry and supply of minor minerals for meeting the growing demand is put on fast track. This was known from the recent review taken by Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy through digital mode from Lokseba Bhawan Conference hall.

A district wise review about the implementation of the earlier orders of Chief Secretary regarding identification of new minor mineral sources showed that by July end of this year, total number 4693 sources were identified in all 30 districts of the State. Principal Secretary Revenue & Disaster management Sri Bishnupada Sethi appraised that among all the districts, Ganjam recorded highest number of 643 minor mineral sources. Eight districts namely Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanja and Sundargarh identified more than 200 sources each. Besides, eleven districts identified more than 100 sources each. Director Minor Minerals Sri Bibhuti Bhusan Das said, “by 1st week of August, 2020 a total number of 1457 sources were auctioned and operationalized”. After final reconciliation of accounts it was seen that the revenue collection from minor minerals during 2019-20 also increased to Rs. 680.60 cr against the last year collection of Rs.303.47 cr.

While complementing efforts of the district administration in achieving the progress even against adversities of the pandemic, Chief Secretary Sri Tripathy directed to “focus on process reengineering of the excavation and transportation of minor minerals in the State through adoption of technology”. Department was asked to develop “ i-4MS software for online monitoring of the manor minerals along the lines of i-3MS portal of Steel & Mines department”. Sri Tripathy said, “We have to meet the growing demand of the minor minerals by reengineering the process and making it compliant to ease of doing business”. Sri Tripathy added, “The minor mineral has the potential of adding Rs.2000 cr per annum to State’s own revenue”. Besides, its assured supply would expedite the projects in construction and infrastructure laying sectors.

Further, Chief Secretary Sri Tripathy directed Directorate of Geology to expedite the process of according approval to the mining plans submitted by Tahasildars. The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) was also asked expedite the issue environmental clearances within specified time period. The department of Revenue and Disaster Management was asked to strengthen directorate of minor minerals with necessary manpower and technology support. The directorate of Geology and SEIAA were asked to make use of the satellite data repository created by Odisha State Application Center (ORSAC) in clearing of the mining proposals.

The Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) of all the districts were directed to have close monitoring of the process and flag issues to the department as felt necessary. Collectors were asked to take a weekly review for expediting approval of mining plan and grant of EC.

The proposal of sand mining on some major river beds was discussed in the meeting. The field level officers participating through VC appraised that sand mining might regularize the water flow in river course and would also contain the flood water. It was decided that the department of Water Resources in coordination with Revenue & Disaster Management would identity the spots on river beds for sand mining.

Principal Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Director Mines Sri B.B.Das, Collectors and ADM (Revenue) of different districts along with senior officers from concerned departments participated in the discussions.

