Odisha Chief Secretary asks DMs to keep Covid call centres in districts fully active 24×7

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra reviewed the Covid situation in different districts and advised Collectors to keep their Covid Call Centers fully active and responsive on 24×7 basis. CS directed to reach the patients within least possible time & monitor the home isolation cases.

CS directed that, the serious patients should be brought to hospital as and when family members or the patient need it. CS also directed the Collectors to put in place a system for informing about health condition of the serious patients to their family members.

All the districts directed to functionalize the cluster CCC with oxygen facilities. Further, CS directed the SPs and Collectors to deploy fire fighting teams in all covid hospitals for instant action. SRC along with other senior officers joined Chief Secretary in this review.

Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra is Congress candidate for Pipili by-election

