Odisha Chief Minister promises to respect the wishes of Sundargarh inhabitants

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi promised Sundargarh locals on Thursday that no government decisions would be made against their wishes. The chief minister made this statement in response to a recent demand to unite the district with North Odisha.

Taking to ‘X’ platform, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated, “The people of Sundargarh have been blessing us for many years and we respect their sentiments. Therefore, the government will not take any steps against the wishes of the people of Sundargarh. The State government is committed to the overall development of Sundargarh district.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to the progress of the Sundargarh district and recognized the local population’s long-standing support.

Jogesh Kumar Singh, Sundargarh BJD MLA, raised the issue of merging Sundargarh with northern Odisha at the Legislative Assembly’s Zero Hour. The legislator sought clarity from the relevant government on the matter.”We are Western Odisha inhabitants, and our traditions and cultures are inextricably linked. As a result, we respectfully request that the Chief Minister remove his comments.

“We cannot join North Odisha’s culture and tradition,” MLA Jogesh Singh remarked at a press conference.

“If the Chief Minister is committed to Sundargarh’s development, he can implement special packages for the district. “We are not opposed to development,” the MLA stated.