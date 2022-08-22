Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addition of a default provision in NREGA Soft to avoid delays in MGNREGS wage payments to workers

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addition of a default provision in NREGA Soft to avoid delays in MGNREGS wage payments to workers.

In a letter Patnaik said,“The Ministry of Rural Development has been requested earlier for addition of a default provision in NREGASoft for drawal, utilization & recoupment of budgetary allocation towards “State’s Revolving Fund” to prevent delay in payment of wages. However, the Ministry is yet to take any action on the aforesaid proposals of the State Government.”