Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today rolled out the State Dashboard

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rolled out the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes, aiding data-driven decision-making. Its major components are CM Dashboard, Dept Dashboard & Administrative Action Monitoring Portal.

CM said, the launch of the dashboard will carry forward #5T governance model. It will facilitate data-driven decision-making to ensure time-bound outcomes aligned with #5T governance. Public participation will increase accountability among the depts & ensure more transparency.

The standout features of the Dashboard include Key Performance Indicators based performance monitoring & a visual display of progress for timely decision-making. It showcases 30 different dashboards from 16 departments currently, with a plan to add more departments subsequently.