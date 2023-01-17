Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the Mo Sarkar program of the state government and ordered to collect more feedback at the district level

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the Mo Sarkar program of the state government and ordered to collect more feedback at the district level and has directed the Chief Secretary to review and take steps in this regard.

Besides, Departments of Revenue and Disaster Management, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Mission Energy and Health and Family Welfare were reviewed today. The program started on October 2, 2019. The Chief Minister reviewed it on May 28 last year.

It is worth noting that in the Mo Sarkar program, there is a provision to know how the person who comes to the government office has been treated through phone calls or whether immediate steps are being taken to solve his problem.

According to information in the meeting, 263 services of 31 departments of the state government have come under my government. A total of 3.77 crore feedbacks have been collected till date. 9 out of 11 parameters have improved. 94.9 percent feedback is excellent in terms of overall performance of all departments.

Chief Administrative Secretary Mr. Suresh Mohapatra said that there has been considerable improvement in the feedback system since the last review. He said that steps will be taken to collect good feedback at the district level as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.