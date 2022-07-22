Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of  Droupadi Murmu on July 25th

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to leave for Delhi tomorrow on a 4-day visit; Patnaik is scheduled to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu on July 25th.

It should be noted that Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. Returning Officer of the Presidential Election and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody announced the election of Ms Murmu after completion of counting of the votes last evening.

He said, Ms Murmu bagged 64 per cent of the votes in the poll and opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha got 36 per cent. The Secretary-General said, of the four thousand seven hundred 54 valid electors, Ms Murmu got votes of two thousand 824 lawmakers including 540 MPs and the value of the vote is Six lakh 76 thousand 803. He said, Mr Sinha got the votes of One thousand eight hundred 77 lawmakers including 208 MPs and the value of the vote is three lakh 80 thousand 177.

Later, returning officer Mody went to Ms Murmu’s residence and handed over the certificate to her.

Ms Murmu is the first tribal woman and the second woman to hold the position of President of India. Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to Ms Murmu on Monday at the Central Hall of Parliament.