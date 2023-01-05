Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches 359 different people-oriented projects worth Rs 1109.24 crores in Sundargarh district

Bhubaneswar : With the aim of providing better services to the people of Sundargarh, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched 359 different people-oriented projects worth Rs 1109.24 crores in district. All these welfare projects will give a new direction to the progress of the district.

On this occasion, Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital was inaugurated for the convenience of the people and the operation of Mo bus was launched in Rourkela city.

Further, these two projects will play an important role in providing better healthcare to the people and providing transportation facilities.