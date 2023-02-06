Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) -Cum-Asst Sessions Judge in Hinjilicut, Ganjam

Bhubaneswar : With the aim of providing legal services to the people easily and conveniently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the Civil Judge Court at Hinjilikatu. The chief minister said on this occasion that the long-time hopes and aspirations of the people of Hinjilikatu have been fulfilled.

Government’s commitment to deliver efficient legal services within the reach of people. The establishment of this court is a major step of the government in bringing legal services to the people of Hinjilikattu. This will benefit the people of Hinjilikattu, especially the poor people of the society, said CM.

The Chief Minister hopes that the lawyers of Ganjam will make the best use of this legal service and reach out to the people with the aim of providing transparent and fair legal services. In addition, the Chief Minister thanked the Chief Justice of the High Court and others for their cooperation in establishing the court.