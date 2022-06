Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 490 transformed high schools in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Bargarh districts of the state. As many as 95 transformed high schools were inaugurated in Kendrapra district, 135 in Cuttack, 100 in Kalahandi, 70 in Jharsuguad and 90 in Cuttack district, here on Monday.