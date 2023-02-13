Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugrates Dharanidhar Medical College & Hospital, in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Dharanidhar Medical College & Hospital, in Keonjhar .

The hospital is approved by National Medical Commission for 100 UG-MBBS students for Academic Year 2022-23. The CM also interacted with the newly admitted students.

“I am pleased to inaugurate Dharanidhar Medical College & Hospital, #Keonjhar. It is the 10th medical college in Odisha. I hope that it will provide qualitative healthcare to the people in the district. Cancer care facility & nursing college will be started soon,” says CM.