Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated a three-storey multi-storey car park for tourists at Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar :Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated a three-storey multi-storey car park for the convenience of tourists coming to Nandankanan. The parking lot has extensive arrangements for tourists such as ticket houses, drinking water facilities, toilets, driver waiting rooms.

Multi-storey car parks can accommodate up to 2,000 two-wheelers, including 543 four-wheelers. This will reduce traffic congestion and reduce traffic congestion. In addition, the government has developed a 20-year master plan to turn Nandankanan into a world-class zoo.

