Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approves master plan to develop Shikhar Chandi Temple as one of the main attractions of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the master plan to develop Shikhar Chandi Temple as one of the main attractions of Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the improvement work will be done in an area of 53.64 acres and the state government has decided to spend ₹ 25 crores.

According to the master plan, the total area has been divided into 4 zones. It includes the improvement of main temple, parking, view point and trekking route etc.

In addition, infrastructure for people’s recreation, group centers and shrine facilities have been given special importance in the master plan.