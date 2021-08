Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 11 crore special Covid assistance to one lakh dairy farmers in the state here on Thursday.

“Over Rs 2,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of small shopkeepers, small farmers, Mission Shakti members etc as our main aim is there growth and promoting their interest,” said Patnaik.

Besides, he also said that Milk has a huge role to play in boosting the livelihoods of women, especially the children.