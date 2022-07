Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and all BJD MPs today met President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

CM said, ” I came to greet President-elect Droupadui Murmu and wish her all the best. I am so pleased and honoured that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen to be the President of India, I will be there for her oath-taking ceremony tomorrow.”