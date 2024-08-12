Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will unfurl the Tricolour at the state-level Independence Day celebration in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After the formation of the government in Odisha, BJP is going to celebrate Independence Day for the first time in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will unfurl the Tricolour at the state-level Independence Day celebration in Bhubaneswar; Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will hoist the National Flag at Nuapada and Cuttack respectively. Other ministers like Suresh Pujari, Rabi Narayan Nayak, Nityananda Gond, Krushna Chandra Patra, Prithiviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Gokulananda Mallik and Sampad Chandra Swain will unfurl the Tricolour at Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Bargarh, Gajapati, Balasore, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Khordha, Kandhamal and Rayagada respectively.