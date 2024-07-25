Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi proposes Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 FY

Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Speaker Surama Padhy before presenting the budget in the state assembly and presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. CM Majhi also met the Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi and presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Mo School’ renamed as Panchasakha Shikshya Setu Abhiyan with a proposed outlay of Rs 332 crore in Odisha Budget 2024. Bhubaneswar-Trisulia metro rail project by 2027; Rs 1000 cr budget allocation for current FY. Odisha CM proposes 36 per cent hike in outlay for Agriculture and allied sectors . Odisha Budget 2024 announces new stadium in Bhubaneswar; Rs 952 cr outlay proposed for world-class sports infra and the new stadium. Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana launched in place of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as state’s own health insurance coverage scheme; beneficiaries to get cashless treatment facilities at private and govt hospitals; implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State announced .Odisha Budget proposes Rs 83 crore outlay to provide financial assistance to orphan children under Jashoda Yojana. Odisha Budget 2024 sets target of creating 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027.