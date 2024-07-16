Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the programs of Housing and Urban Development Department at Lok Seva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the programs of Housing and Urban Development Department at Lok Seva Bhawan and suggested development of modern facilities for the people. He advised to give priority to the qualified people of Odisha in the field of selection of beneficiaries who are getting the benefits of various schemes and in the field of providing employment.

The Chief Minister directed to give priority to the development of the peripheral areas of the cities. This will enable the development of infrastructure and related facilities for the urban poor. They can live in facilities and provide services to the city as well as earn a living.

Similarly, the problem of Mercy West Canal in Bhubaneswar was discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister directed to prepare an advanced plan for its restoration and beautification.

Emphasizing the cleanliness programme, the Chief Minister said that bio-mining system should be implemented in all the cities of the state. He directed to take appropriate programs so that Bhubaneswar can become a model city of the country in the field of cleanliness.

Information about the 100-day action plan was presented by the department in the meeting. Along with this, the meeting discussed the progress of metro rail project, Jaga mission, mass transit system, cleanliness and beautification.