Odisha Chief Minister  Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the programs of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the programs of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department and suggested to give utmost importance to improving the quality of food, health, safety and hygiene of children in the departmental hostels.

The Chief Minister said that there is a need to upgrade more high schools to reduce the drop out rate. This year, the Chief Minister has directed 10 other high schools to take necessary steps to upgrade them to higher secondary schools. While 114 single model schools have been approved for Odisha, 32 schools are currently in operation and 15 more schools are scheduled to open this year. The Chief Minister suggested speedy establishment of these schools by expediting the approval process.