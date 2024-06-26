Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a three day visit to Delhi today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a three day visit to Delhi today. On this occasion, he will meet President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss various issues of Odisha.

In addition, Chief Minister Shri Majhi will meet the ministers of various departments of the Central Government and demand the cooperation of the Central Government for the development of the state by drawing the attention of the Central Government on various issues related to the interests of Odisha.