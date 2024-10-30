Bhubaneswar: In a spirited celebration of ‘National Unity Day’ or ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off the ‘Run For Unity’ marathon at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today.

The event, typically held on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India, was advanced to coincide with the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras due to Diwali falling on October 31 this year.

The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from citizens across various age groups, all united in their commitment to promoting national unity and integrity.

Chief Minister Majhi, addressing the participants, emphasized the importance of unity and the legacy of Sardar Patel in unifying the nation. “This run symbolizes our collective strength and the spirit of togetherness that Sardar Patel envisioned for India,” he remarked.

The ‘Run For Unity’ is part of a series of events organized nationwide to honor Sardar Patel’s contributions to India’s unity. The Centre’s decision to hold the event on Dhanteras was welcomed by many, as it allowed for a broader participation during the festive season.