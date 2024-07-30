Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Allocates Responsibilities to Key Officials of CMO

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has distributed the responsibilities among officers of various departments working in the Chief Minister’s office on Monday.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister has been allotted the charge of Home, Finance, Public Administration, Industries, Law, Planning and Coordination and Tourism.

Similarly, Chief Minister’s Private Secretary Arindam Dakua has been given the charge of Panchayati raj and Drinking Water, Water Resources, Forest and Environment, Ports, Commerce and Transport, Energy, Steel and Mining, Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

Anupam Shah, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been given the charge of Revenue and Disaster Relief, Information and Public Relations, School and Public Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Vocational Education and Health and Family Welfare, MSME, IT, Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Science and Technology, Sports and Youth Affairs.

Retired senior OAS Prasanna Kumar Sarangi has been given portfolios of Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour and Employment, Excise.

Senior OAS officer Chittrasen Rout has been assigned the responsibility for the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Fisheries & ARD Department, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, and the Cooperative Department.

Meanwhile, OFS Officer Umesh Chandra Tripathi will oversee the Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, Social Security, and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.