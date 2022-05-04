Odisha : Chief Electoral Officer advises voters to wear masks during Brajarajnagar bypoll

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the bypoll for the assembly constituency to be held on May 31, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) advised voters to wear face masks while casting their votes in the Brajarajnagar bypoll, here on Wednesday.

The CEO said that adequate EVMs & VVPATs have been procured. The first level checking of EVMs is already over and a total of 699 ballot units, 686 control units and 700 VVPATs are available with DEO and Collector, Jharsuguda for use in the bypoll.

Further, keeping in view the Covid guidelines, Thermal scanning of each voter will be done at entry points as was followed during the last bye elections in 2020 and 2021, he added,