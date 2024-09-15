Jajpur

Odisha: Case filed against 18 stone quarry  lease holders   under OPDR Act to recover  penalty of 298 crores in Jajpur

Report by Akshya Rout; Jajpur : The office of Deputy Director Mines, Jajpur  Circle  filed certificate cases against 18 black-stone  quarry lease holders of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district on Friday to recover 298 crores of penalty amount from them   under the Odisha Public Demands Recovery Act (OPDR Act), 1962  as they illegally over-extracted more stones beyond their lease areas. We filed certificate cases  against 18 black-stone  quarry lease holders  before the collector , Jajpur as they did not pay 298 crores penalty which imposed on them by Revenue department last year   on the charges of  indulging in illegal black- stone quarrying  at many  hills under Dharamshala   Tehsil in the  district , said Jayaprakash Nayak the Deputy Director mines  (Minor Minerals ).

Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo that there have been massive irregularities in mining operations during the previous BJD government. The MLA said that stern action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities.

