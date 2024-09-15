Odisha: Case filed against 18 stone quarry  lease holders   under OPDR Act to recover  penalty of 298 crores in Jajpur

Report by Akshya Rout; Jajpur : The office of Deputy Director Mines, Jajpur Circle filed certificate cases against 18 black-stone quarry lease holders of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district on Friday to recover 298 crores of penalty amount from them under the Odisha Public Demands Recovery Act (OPDR Act), 1962 as they illegally over-extracted more stones beyond their lease areas. We filed certificate cases against 18 black-stone quarry lease holders before the collector , Jajpur as they did not pay 298 crores penalty which imposed on them by Revenue department last year on the charges of indulging in illegal black- stone quarrying at many hills under Dharamshala Tehsil in the district , said Jayaprakash Nayak the Deputy Director mines (Minor Minerals ).

Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo that there have been massive irregularities in mining operations during the previous BJD government. The MLA said that stern action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities.