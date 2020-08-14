Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reports 247 fresh COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar sees 247 Covid 19 positives including 99 local contact cases in last 24 hours . Out of the 247 people who tested positive for coronavirus, 148 are quarantine cases while 99 are local contacts. The total positive cases in the city now stand at 4842 including 1695 active cases, 3118 recovered and 23 deaths.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Aug 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/kyQa6JpLJy

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 14, 2020