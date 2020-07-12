Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reported 64 new COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reported 64 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Total cases in the city reached at 704. Total active cases in the city 368. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 12th July 2020(till 9am).

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 12, 2020