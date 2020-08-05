Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reported 137 new COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reported 137 new COVID19 cases. Of 137 new cases 113 cases are from quarantine centre and 24 are local cases . Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

