Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reported 137 new COVID19 cases. Of 137 new cases 113 cases are from quarantine centre and 24 are local cases . Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 5, 2020