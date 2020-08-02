Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar reported 118 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 118 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in last 24 hours. 118 new positive cases including 49 local contacts today take the city’s Covid19 tally to 2979. Active cases climb to 1268. Recovered cases remain at 1691 after 125 new recoveries. Death toll at 18.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

