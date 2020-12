Bhubaneswar: State capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday registered 16 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, with which its total count increased to 31,555, including 301 active cases.

The new cases included nine from quarantine centres and seven local contact cases. One more person succumbed to the virus on the day, taking the city’s total toll to 238 so far.However, 41 patients recovered in the city on the day, taking the total recoveries to 30,995.

