Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 362 new COVID19 positive cases inn last 24 hours

Bhubanneswar: 362 new COVID19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar city.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 16th Sep 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/ZKDEzrmKDN

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 16, 2020