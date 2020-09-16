Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 362 new COVID19 positive cases inn last 24 hours

9

Bhubanneswar: 362 new COVID19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar city.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR