Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 460 new COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 460 new COVID19 cases. 185 from quarantine centre, 275 local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

