Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 460 new COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 460 new COVID19 cases. 185 from quarantine centre, 275 local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 10th Sep 2020(till 9am).

