Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 345 more COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

11

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 345 more COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 19243.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance innformed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation .

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR