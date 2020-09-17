Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 325 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 325 more COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases in the Capital City to 17620.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

