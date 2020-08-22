Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar reports 295 more COVID19 cases

8

Bhubaneswar: 295 more COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar city (BMC area). 152 quarantine cases and 143 local cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR