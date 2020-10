Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar Reports 243 Fresh cases, 357 Recoveries in last 24 hours. Total virus tally rises 26,779.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner says 2 Covid Care Centres at Jamujhari & Jatani are being closed on account of declining cases; urges people to remain cautious during Puja season

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 16th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/f02oD7J6fT — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 16, 2020

